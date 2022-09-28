There was that time sewage backed up on the first day of school.
There was that time when an enormous hive of bees had to be removed near Juniper Elementary.
In the Bend-La Pine Schools, there have been squirrels in classrooms, dogs roaming playgrounds.
More recently at High Desert Middle School, a convicted child sex offender was allowed in the school. The district said that incident was one of a series of “completely unacceptable” violations of the district’s policy requiring a mandatory check in for visitors.
And then there is what happened at Robb County Elementary in Texas and at the Bend Safeway.
Those are all safety concerns for schools, some more serious than others.
What is the Bend-La Pine Schools doing? How could you help?
Think about voting for the school bond on the November ballot. Most of the $249 million bond does indeed go for a redo of much of Bend Senior High School. But there are also vital safety improvements.
When there is an emergency, sometimes you want students and staff to get out. Sometimes, it is safer to keep students and staff behind a locked door in a classroom. Part of the money for the school bond goes to school after school for “classroom door hardware upgrades.” At Buckingham Elementary for instance, the estimate is it will cost about $312,000.
That’s about ensuring classroom doors can be securely locked up and to modern standards.
Many schools across the district also need modernized fire alarms. At La Pine High School, for instance, the upgrade may cost $318,000.
Another thing the bond does is reorganize Juniper Elementary. Part of that relocates the main offices in a way that makes more sense for student safety.
School safety is about more than just the improvements in the bond. The district hired a company to come in and review its security. It got high marks in some areas and needed improvement in others. One thing recommended was better coverage of schools entrances and by cameras. The district has been working on that.
An important change that Superintendent Steve Cook supported was getting that outside review more regularly. Instead of waiting every five years, and having a comprehensive audit security throughout the district, he wanted to see a rolling review every year looking at chunks of schools.
There’s much more going on than we have summarized here. But what you hope you consider are the investments in the school bond to improve school security. There are many good reasons to support the investments in schools in the bond. School security is definitely one.
