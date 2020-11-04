Three questions on Deschutes County ballots were a version of: Will voters raise taxes on themselves during a pandemic-driven downturn? The answers were yes, yes and yes.
For us few things are more affirming than when voters invest in their community’s schools. Redmond voters did. The results are not final, but it certainly looks like the bond passed. The bond will raise $27.5 million to improve schools without increasing the current tax rate. And the state will give Redmond a $7.6 million grant thanks to the bond’s passage.
Bend voters also stepped up and approved a $190 million transportation bond. The big ticket item is a bridge over the railroad crossing at Reed Market Road. But perhaps even more important is that in many places it will be just safer for pedestrians, bikes and cars to get around. The list of projects was built on compromise — on volunteers with widely differing viewpoints working together. One lesson: When leaders of the Bend Environmental Center and the Bend Chamber join forces, look out. Let’s let them celebrate. But what are they going to join to do next?
Then there’s the approval of the Deschutes Public Library District’s bond. Democracy depends on everyone having access to knowledge. County voters have ensured our libraries will be better able to keep up with the county’s growth.
