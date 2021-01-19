No matter what happens in the ongoing debate over reopening Bend schools in the middle of the pandemic, there has been a bit of good news.
The district has been able to update its heating and cooling systems and install better air filters. That could help reduce the danger of transmission of airborne particles for any virus.
Air filters in HVAC systems get ratings. The higher the number the better the level of filtration. Something called MERV 13 is medical grade and now those filters are in place in school buildings at Bend-La Pine.
That district has been able to accomplish that because voters approved Bend’s school bonds. The bonds enabled the district not only to build new schools but also to make improvements and repairs in existing schools.
So if you voted for Bend school bonds, pat yourself on the back. It’s because of you that the air in the schools is better and there may be less risk of COVID-19.
