Campaign finance reform seems like a no-brainer.
Everyone says they are for it — even the politicians and candidates who benefit from unlimited campaign donations. Oregon voters have approved limits by three statewide initiatives since 1994.
And yet, the money pours into campaign coffers.
How can Oregon allow unlimited contributions to candidates and ballot measures if the voters first approved strict limits in 1994?
Well, Oregon’s Legislature never adopted these limits. In 1997, the Oregon Supreme Court said campaign limits violate the state’s constitutional protections for free speech.
Then, in 2006, Oregon voters passed Measure 47, capping donations . But voters simultaneously rejected Measure 46, which would have made these limits legal under the state constitution.
Then, this April, the Oregon Supreme Court decided that limits on campaign donation do not violate the state constitution. Some believe this is a clear reversal of the court’s 1997 decision, and so allows contribution limits. Others believe it doesn’t go that far.
Before the May election, Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno and the Department of Justice decided that candidates can continue to accept donations that exceed the limits voters approved in 2006, 2016 and 2018. And the money keeps pouring in, in advance of the November general election.
So where does this leave us? Will Oregon continue to be without campaign finance limits, or will the voters’ will prevail?
Oregon voters: It is up to you.
On the November ballot, Measure 107 would amend the state constitution to allow laws limiting political campaign contributions and expenditures. We recommend a “yes” vote.
But that will just be the start. Then, it’s up to the Oregon Legislature, local governments and/or voters (by initiative) to set limits. Setting those limits should be a top priority for all Oregonians.
