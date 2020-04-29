Van Pounds has a great point in his bid for a seat on the Oregon Supreme Court. But he is not the best person for the job. Vote for incumbent Tom Balmer, the court's former chief justice, in the May primary.
Pounds, 65, is a policy analyst for the state's Department of Consumer and Business Services and an attorney. He believes judges should be chosen by voters. That's the intent of the Oregon Constitution. But often in Oregon that's not how they are chosen.
Many judges retire in the middle of their term. The position is filled by the governor. The judge then runs as an incumbent and judges don't often face opposition. It's not always the case. But in general he's right. Pounds says it shifts power to the executive branch away from Oregon voters.
This issue is the main reason he is running for the office. He wants people to know about it. He wants Oregonians to be able to have a choice in who becomes judge.
Also we should note that Pounds is actually suing the state of Oregon for about $1 million in a case related to his last failed run for the Oregon Supreme Court. Pounds basically alleges the state released information to a Willamette Week reporter about his work performance that went beyond a public records request and was designed to stigmatize him. We mention it not because we have an opinion about it. It is still being decided in the courts. We mention it because it seems too significant not to mention.
But this race is not about the point Pounds makes about judicial elections or his curious legal case. It is about who is the best person for the job. There is no question Balmer is it. He has the proven record as a judge.
Balmer, 68, was raised in Portland. After working some time as an attorney on the East Coast he, as he put it, had the good sense to come home. He worked at a Portland law firm. He represented businesses and individuals in civil cases and also did some white collar criminal cases. When Ted Kulongoski was Oregon Attorney General, Kulongoski asked Balmer to serve as his No. 2 in that office. Gov. John Kitzhaber later appointed Balmer to the Oregon Supreme Court in 2001, though he had not served as a judge. After his appointment, Balmer actually did very briefly serve as a trial judge in Deschutes County and elsewhere to get some trial court experience. Balmer was re-elected in 2008 and 2014. His colleagues on the court chose him to be the chief justice from 2012-2018. That's about as good endorsement as you can get.
As chief justice, Balmer oversaw the adoption in Oregon of its e-court system, which makes many documents much more readily available electronically. That was done on time and under budget, which for a big, technological upgrade in Oregon is saying something.
Vote Balmer in the May primary.
