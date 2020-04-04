If you have read the accompanying editorial, you already know we are endorsing state Sen. Shemia Fagan, D-Portland, in the Democratic primary for secretary of state. So let’s get to the why.
Go looking for policy differences among Fagan, state Sen. Mark Hass, D-Beaverton, and Jamie McLeod-Skinner and there aren’t big ones.
Same day voter registration: check. Ensure independence for the public records advocate: check. Consider climate change when thinking about audits of state agencies and programs: check. Look at implementing ranked choice voting in the state: check. We could go on, but you get the idea.
Of course, they all have unique backgrounds and accomplishments. Hass, 63, was a journalist. As a legislator he led on the Student Success Act, which raised corporate taxes to put what was estimated to be $1 billion a year more into public schools. He also authored the Oregon Promise, guaranteeing Oregon high school graduates two years of community college tuition.
McLeod-Skinner, 52, ran for Congress in 2018 against Rep. Greg Walden, R-Hood River, and lost. She previously worked for the International Rescue Committee to help restore war-torn Bosnia. She is an elected board Member for the Jefferson County Education Service District and was appointed member at large for the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board (OWEB).
Fagan, 38, was raised by her single father in Eastern Oregon. Her mother was addicted to meth and heroin. Fagan works now as a civil rights attorney in Portland, doing primarily employment law. As a legislator, she was a leader or important supporter of automatic voter registration, rent control, the bill allowing benefit corporations in Oregon and the national popular vote bill. On some issues, there is no doubt that we are not in complete alignment with Fagan. The same is also true, though, of Hass and McLeod-Skinner. All three of them would likely perform well in the office.
Fagan stood out to us because she has a track record being straight with Oregonians when something isn’t working as it should. She was the lone vote against Sen. Peter Courtney, D-Salem, being re-elected to his eight-term as Senate President. Why? A former employee of Courtney’s testified Courtney disapproved of who she was dating and gave her an ultimatum to resign or be fired. Fagan also harshly criticized the secret ballots in Senate Democratic caucus meetings that determine if bills make it to the Senate floor. (Read the accompanying editorial if you have not already.)
Please do your research on all three candidates. We hope you support Fagan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.