It’s understandable if you haven’t started thinking about who to vote for in the May primary. There is plenty going on.
But the Democratic primary will decide who will face Republican Phil Henderson for his Deschutes County Commission seat on the November ballot.
The role of the commission can be cloudy unless you follow it. The commissioners set a broad range of policies and control a general fund budget of about $47 million. They play an oversight role for the landfill, county mental and public health and more. That’s a long way of saying that it’s a big and important job.
Phil Chang is clearly the best choice for the position over his Democratic opponents — Greg Bryant and Ron “Rondo” Boozell.
Now, why do we say that? Chang already has a high level of fluency in what the county is doing and has done. He has read the county budgets. He has a strong history of collaborating to create solutions.
What’s one of the most contentious issues in the state? Managing forestlands. Chang, 50, worked with the timber industry, forest officials and environmentalists to help get needed thinning projects done in this region, through his work for the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council. He worked for a few years as Sen. Jeff Merkley’s field representative for Central Oregon and helped secure dollars to do canal piping.
Chang also does his homework. Far and away more than the other candidates, Chang could speak knowledgeably about the challenges the county faces. For instance, we all know affordable housing is a problem. Chang was able to discuss the matter and solutions in great detail. His priority is to keep growth within urban growth boundaries but help the cities expand their UGBs.
Bryant might also make a good commissioner. The 70-year-old marathoner spent most of his working career in accounting. He has served on a wide array of government committees, such as Bend’s transportation advisory committee and on the Cascades East Transit Advisory Committee. When we talked to him, he did demonstrate some general familiarity with county issues. That’s not a reason to endorse him over Chang.
Bryant would, though, be a better choice than Boozell. Boozell, 59, has been a frequent attendee of government meetings. To his credit, he stood up at repeated Bend City Council meetings, calling on councilors to do more to help the homeless in the cold. When you hear him do that, Boozell can be impressive. The substance of his campaign for the commission, however, is as thin as a pot leaf. It’s marijuana and doing what he can as a commissioner to expand it as an economic opportunity for the county. The ideas behind it are disordered. Also of note, Boozell has also spent time in jail — once, it was for contempt of court.
Please support Phil Chang.
