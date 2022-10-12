The vote on the Deschutes County ballot on psilocybin mushrooms is like Deschutes County Commissioners Patti Adair and Tony DeBone saying: “Sorry voters, we didn’t like how you voted before. Try again.”
Oregon voters approved Measure 109 in 2020, legalizing hallucinogenic mushrooms in many ways in Oregon — production, processing and treatment.
Adair and Tony DeBone voted to put it on the ballot. The measure would prohibit psilocybin manufacturing and treatment centers in the unincorporated parts of the county. This measure would not change what happens in the city limits of Bend, La Pine, Redmond and Sisters. Everyone in the county gets to vote on this measure. There are separate, similar measures on the ballot specifically for La Pine and Redmond.
Many people are rightly concerned about what the regulations for psilocybin will be. That’s a concern with anything new government does — a tax, a policy, a building code, regulating a new type of business. And yes there is reason to be cautious about how a new drug will be regulated.
The state is setting rules. The county is coming up with its own regulations. Get them right. If they aren’t producing the desired outcome, fix them. The voters spoke. Carry out their wishes.
We think you should vote “no” on the Deschutes County psilocybin ban. But whatever you do, please vote.
