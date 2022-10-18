State Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, faces Republican Judy Trego in his attempt to win a second term. Kropf has proven to deliver on bipartisan solutions for Oregon. We endorse him.
The Kropf/Trego race is for House District 54. It covers most of Bend. The borders have changed a bit over the years. Bend has changed, as well. It seems harder for even a moderate Republican to win the seat.
We believe that Oregon would be better off with less one party domination of Salem. This race is not the place to start. We see Kropf as part of the solution. As we said, he has a demonstrated ability to come up with remedies to problems in Oregon that have bipartisan support.
Look at what he was able to accomplish in the 2022 session. Oregon desperately needs better solutions and more action on homelessness. House Bill 4123 was the kind of thing we need.
It’s a pilot program, which is a good idea for something new. It created offices like the one in Deschutes County, a joint office of coordination for homeless efforts between what government is doing and what other local nonprofits are doing. There is coordination and cooperation. But there needs to be more. The joint office won’t solve homelessness in Deschutes County. It should help make it more rare. Democrats and Republicans joined together to get this bill passed.
Then there was House Bill 4075. It should help ensure crime victims get restitution. It’s very useful that Kropf served as a deputy Deschutes district attorney. And with this bill, he found a way to help crime victims, be sensitive to the limited resources many people convicted of crimes have and get it done in a way that would pass the Legislature with Democratic and Republican support. Win, win, win.
More solutions like that please.
Trego has valuable experience working in politics and for nonprofits. She is a fine candidate. She doesn’t offer a compelling reason to get rid of Kropf.
We can’t wait to see what Kropf will do in 2023. We endorse him, but no matter what you decide, please vote.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.