Who you vote for is up to you, but we endorse McLeod-Skinner because we think she better mirrors the position of the editorial board on a variety of issues.
A key issue for many voters is abortion. The difference between these two candidates is not as simple as one supports and one opposes abortion rights. McLeod-Skinner does broadly support abortion rights. She would like them codified into federal law. Chavez-DeRemer told us she supports access to abortion in the first trimester and all access in cases of rape, incest and the life of the mother.
With the shooting at the Bend Safeway and way before that, gun safety has been a concern. Both candidates say they will defend the Second Amendment. McLeod-Skinner seeks to find gun laws to keep people safe and allow responsible gun owners to keep their guns. She is interested in looking at age limits for purchase and wants to ensure laws are in place to block unregistered ghost guns. Chavez-DeRemer believes in emphasis on mental health interventions and fighting crime, not more gun safety regulation.
On the environment, health care, government spending and many other issues, the differences seem fairly classic differences between a Democrat in McLeod-Skinner and a Republican in Chavez-DeRemer.
Chavez-DeRemer has tried to paint McLeod-Skinner as an advocate of defunding the police. That is false. When McLeod-Skinner was city manager of Talent, the city actually increased funding for the police. She is an advocate of high standards for police and for wellness benefits for them. That is just common sense.
McLeod-Skinner grew up supported by a single mom working multiple jobs to stay afloat. It impresses us that McLeod-Skinner went to war-torn Bosnia and Kosovo in the 1990s to help rebuild. She has a law degree and serves on the board of the Jefferson County Education Service District and on the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board. And when she was working as city manager in Talent, she helped lead the response to wildfire recovery. Those experiences will give her a strong foundation to represent her district and figure out what the federal government should be doing.
We would like to issue McLeod-Skinner a challenge, as well. If you are elected, prove to us that you can work across the aisle and create solutions with your Republican colleagues. Oregonians are interested in solutions for the nation’s challenges, not partisan politics. She told us that is what she wants, too — to “focus on solving the problems.” So deliver.
Whoever you decide to support in this election, please vote.
