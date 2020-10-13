State Rep. Jack Zika of Redmond has been a successful advocate for his district that includes Redmond and much of Deschutes County outside of Bend. Reelect Zika.
There’s no reason why he should not get a second term. There are many reasons why he should. Zika, 42, is a Realtor and president of the Central Oregon Association of Realtors. Do you know about that impressive Skyline Village affordable housing project in Redmond? Zika’s legislative work helped make that happen. And he wants other cities that have opportunities to be able to build affordable housing just outside their urban growth boundaries to be able to do it, too.
He has proven he can work across party lines. As a freshman legislator and a Republican, he partnered with House Speaker Tina Kotek, a Democrat, to craft House Bill 2001. That bill creates more opportunities for housing in Oregon by allowing more housing types, such as duplexes, in residential zones.
Zika’s opponent, Emerson Levy, is a Bend attorney with many intriguing ideas. For instance, she wants to see more child care opportunities open up through a model of interested parties sharing services. Community entities can work together to contribute what they can provide. If Levy wins, she would be a formidable representative. If she does not, we hope she runs for this office or another in the future.
Zika has earned reelection. We recommend you vote for him.
