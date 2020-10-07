Five people are running for three seats on the Sisters City Council. The two with the highest number of votes hold office for four years. The one receiving the next highest number of votes holds office for two years.
We support the re-election of Andrea Blum, and the election of Susan Cobb and Jennifer Letz. We didn’t detect big ideological differences among the five candidates who are running. It seemed primarily a difference in emphasis and experience.
Blum, 71, worked for the Service Employees International Union, and the Deschutes County Commission, and was active in the League of Women Voters for decades. She feels like she is about halfway through accomplishing many projects for the city and wants to finish them. Blum said the demand for the upscale housing market is easy to find. She wants more work to meet the needs of affordable housing. Blum also wants more progress toward a roundabout on the east end of town and continue to work to ensure the community is more than just a tourist town. Her experience on council and in government will be valuable, as some of that experience will be leaving the council.
Letz, 47, works as a consultant in sustainability and has worked in the past as a wildland firefighter. Sisters is going to grow. And she believes there is a great opportunity now to put in place the infrastructure to support people getting around safely on foot and by bicycle. She also mentioned transitioning the city’s fleet to electric vehicles where feasible. The choice to live in Sisters is about its feel and its quality of life, she said, and she wants to hold on to that and find ways to accommodate demand for housing and more affordable housing.
Cobb, 72, moved to Sisters after her career, which included working for Bell Systems for 26 years, some of it as a project manager. She has been active with Indivisible Sisters trying to get people to run for office and decided to run herself. In general, she is not running on a particular agenda. Cobb did say she is very concerned about climate change and wants to transition the city’s fleet to electric vehicles. She also wants to look at what the city can do to improve traffic flow and safety in town, help the homeless situation and improve affordable housing.
Gary Ross, 67, worked in education, served on the Willamalane Park and Recreation District and on the Sisters budget committee. He seems like he could be a fine councilor, but during our interview with him, he at times could not decide when he should be transparent and when he should not. If that is a persistent issue, it could make work as a councilor difficult. Elizabeth Fisher, 22, has a degree from OSU in chemical engineering. She told us people in Sisters would recognize her as the young woman holding up anti-racism signs by the elementary school. If elected, she would be a powerful advocate for diversity and against social injustice. If she is not, her message should not be lost.
We hope you support Blum, Letz and Cobb.
