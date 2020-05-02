Former state Rep. Knute Buehler should be the Republican nominee to replace retiring Congressman Greg Walden.We agree with Buehler on many key issues.
He has proven himself with his record in the Oregon House. As a Republican in the minority, he was able to work with his colleagues across the aisle and pass important legislation. As an orthopedic surgeon, his medical knowledge will be an important asset in congressional debates about health care and how the nation recovers from COVID-19. He is a man with ideas and a clear-eyed pragmatic approach to solutions.
Vote for Buehler.
Buehler was born in Oregon and went to Oregon State University, where he played baseball. He was the university’s first Rhodes scholar. He earned his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University. He has been involved in the community in a number of ways, including the budget committee of Bend-La Pine Schools, the board of St. Charles Health System, the Oregon State University foundation and the board of the Ford Family Foundation.
Buehler is pro-choice. But this isn’t a race only about abortion, as some would make it. This race also isn’t about who can be the Trumpiest. This race is about who will do the best job of representing the district and potentially becoming a political force for the state in Washington, D.C. Buehler is the thoughtful conservative for that job. He will be a voice for all of the district, including those who are too often disrespected and ignored.
There’s no lack of other candidates to choose from. We’ll highlight a few.
Jimmy Crumpacker comes off from his ads as perhaps more clever than smart and from his background as more Portland than Sisters. Crumpacker, though, should not be underestimated.
Talk to him in person, and he has a depth that goes missing in those ads.
He had a shrewd answer, for instance, when we asked him why so much of his money has come from outside Oregon. He told us that before this race he was not a politician. He needed money to run and didn’t have a call list to turn to. He started calling his friends and he has made friends all over the country. The thing is, we are certain Congress and Oregon do not need another unflinching partisan. Crumpacker comes off that way, and his connection to the district seems thin. Those are liabilities.
There’s little doubt former Oregon state Sen. Cliff Bentz would be a solid representative. He knows rural Oregon. He was a reflective voice in the Legislature. Even when he wasn’t doing his homework for his job as a legislator, he was always reading something to enrich his understanding. That is always a good sign.
When it is Justin Livingston’s turn to speak on the Bend City Council, he most assuredly will make a clear argument backed up by facts. He is a solid conservative on policy matters. But the invaluable skill he has demonstrated on the council is being able to work well with people who fundamentally disagree with him. He could bring his strengths to Congress for the district.
In the end, Buehler has demonstrated the better leadership. He has a far greater command of the issues and has proved he can chart his way through partisanship to fix problems.
Vote for Buehler.
