Picking a candidate to endorse in the May primary for the Democratic nominee to replace Rep. Greg Walden is a close call. We believe you should support Alex Spenser.
If you watched the candidate forum put on by EO Media Group, you'll know that the policy differences between the candidates who participated are shades of the same color, not stark contrasts.
Disappointment in President Trump? A resounding yes.
More comprehensive health care coverage for all? Yes.
Reduce the influence of money in politics? Yes.
Do more to protect the environment and try to reduce climate change? Yes.
Those aren't any real surprises. As far as depth in policy proposals, we didn't hear it. That's forgivable. The candidates are not seasoned politicians.
Spenser, raised in Dallas, Texas, has lived in Klamath Falls for the past 10 years. She is a writer, speaker and performance coach. A single mom, she homeschooled her daughter to the fifth grade. She led the women's march in Klamath Falls and has worked on campaigns for others.
Spenser, 55, would like to see more tuition assistance to help people go to college. She wants infrastructure spending to build up green energy capacity, rural broadband and high-speed rail. She has been on the Oregon Health Plan and she hopes every American would have the security of a similar option.
What is striking about Spenser is the emphasis she puts on healing the divisiveness in the country. None of the other candidates spoke about it with such conviction. We can't say she would succeed in bridging partisan divides in Congress. She would sincerely try. And she even suggested ideas for doing so. For instance, she wants to work with the National Rifle Association on gun regulation. Some may see that as a fool's errand. But it's an approach that may bring more success than demonizing the NRA and it may be a more accurate representation of views of people in the congressional district.
Another candidate who got our attention in the race is Nik Heuertz, 48, from Central Point. He would undoubtedly work as hard as he could to shatter the political and economic power of sprawling corporations in the country. He talked about companies such as Amazon, Facebook and the cellphone companies. When we asked him how big is too big, he didn't have a clear answer. But if you share his appetite to break up powerful companies, Heuertz is your candidate.
Republicans have dominated the Second Congressional District in Congress and may continue to do so. We applaud Spenser's commitment to be a voice for the entire district. Please support her in the Democratic primary.
