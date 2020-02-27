Oregon veterinarians apparently won’t begin participating in the state’s prescription drug monitoring program any time soon.
It’s disappointing because some people do abuse drugs prescribed for their pets and a House bill might have helped prevent that. But there were concerns about the bill.
House Bill 4129, which would have allowed the state Veterinary Medical Examining Board to opt into the program, was, presumably, too complicated for lawmakers to deal with in the short, 35-day session of the Oregon Legislature. Fortunately, Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, who was a chief sponsor of the measure, says she plans to try again in 2021.
At least one veterinary group, the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association, continues to have concerns about the measure. Among other things, says OVMA’s executive director Glenn Kolb, computer programs designed for veterinarians and those used to track prescription drugs aren’t compatible, making the transfer of information from one system to another difficult.
Meanwhile, Kolb says, his association spends time helping its members learn to recognize when human pet owners are seeking dangerous medications for their own use. It also offers advice on relieving an animal’s pain without using opioids at all. It’s part of education efforts that also include classes about reducing the use of antibiotics.
It may be that the OVMA will remain lukewarm, at best, about joining the state’s prescription drug monitoring program, but that shouldn’t put a damper on the effort to include veterinarians in it. And, in fact, the state Veterinary Medical Examining Board is working to improve its rules governing the way veterinarians handle the drugs they dispense.
Yet education and tighter rules don’t address the full problem. The state’s prescription drug monitoring program remains the critical missing piece, for without it the task of tracking drug abuse becomes nearly impossible. Helt knows that. That’s why she plans to try again next year.
