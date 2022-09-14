ponderosa

Ponderosa Park on September 14.

 Richard Coe/The Bulletin

We heard some alarming numbers Tuesday from Ariel Méndez, the board chair of the Bend Park & Recreation District.

The park district has spent more money already this year on cleaning up vandalism than in the entirety of last year.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.