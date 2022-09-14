The park district has spent more money already this year on cleaning up vandalism than in the entirety of last year.
We went and got the actual numbers from the park district.
The district has spent $40,500 on graffiti removal and vandalism in 2022. In 2021, it spent $24,800. In 2020, it spent $30,000. And in 2019, it spent $11,400.
Ponderosa Park has required the most hours of work, then in descending order — the Pine Nursery, Drake Park, Miller’s Landing and Rockridge required the most work.
Those numbers do not include the additional costs that Little John’s, the contractor that provides the portable toilets, has had to deal with.
The increase in vandalism means the district’s park stewards are spending more time on vandalism. And that means they are spending less time dealing with other park issues — off-leash dogs, people jumping into the river off of bridges and so on.
We don’t know if there is a great answer. The district could hire more stewards or do more patrols. Julie Brown, the district’s communications manager, told us it may add more staff in the next budget cycle. The district could also put in cameras in areas that are repeatedly vandalized. Of course, then the cameras might be vandalized.
If you do see vandalism, please report it. They are your parks. And it can help to get it cleaned up quickly.
