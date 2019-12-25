The Deschutes County Commission and Oregon Department of Transportation have come to an agreement about improvements to U.S. Highway 97 through Terrebonne, about 23 miles north of Bend.

The changes will improve a major intersection and make travel safer for both drivers and pedestrians, though the final result won’t be as good as the plan the county rejected a bit over three months ago.

The biggest chunk of money set aside for the improvements will go to create a grade-separated interchange akin to what separates travelers on Highway 97 north of Bend from cross traffic on Deschutes Market Road.

The rest of the funds will be used to make improvements to pedestrian safety along the highway. That’s especially critical because the community’s K-5 school is located on one side of the highway and many students have to cross that busy road on their way to and from school each day.

While the two changes will no doubt make the highway safer, an earlier plan, which two of the three county commissioners refused to support because of opposition by Terrebonne residents, would have done a better job, likely for a longer period of time.

It would have created a north-south couplet, with a roundabout at Lower Bridge Way. Two southbound lanes of traffic would have used the existing highway, while northbound traffic would have been switched to a new stretch of highway on 11th Street. Community business owners and others objected to the split, and commissioners Phil Henderson and Patti Adair refused to support the plan as a result.

Unfortunately, that lack of support could cost money down the road. Highway through Terrebonne sees more than 16,000 vehicles per day now, a number that’s likely to double in the next 20 years, and once again ODOT could be forced to propose changes to handle it all.

Still, the current plan will make driving through and walking along the highway in Terrebonne safer than it is today. While not a perfect plan, what’s proposed is certainly better than nothing.