Want to know how people become homeless? Oregon is cooking up its own recipe.
Oregon has a rental assistance program to keep people in their homes and not get evicted. Thousands apply every week. There are income requirements. And the money doesn’t go to renters. The money goes to pay landlords and for utility bills.
But the state is thousands of applications behind. It may take it months to catch up. The program was allocated some $289 million. Some $159 million of that has not reached renters. And the program may need more money to meet the need.
The state has tried to accelerate the distribution of money. It brought in a private contractor. It is still behind.
What could the state do?
Gov. Kate Brown could call a special session. Legislators could be asked to add more money into the program, to give renters safe harbor from eviction while the state goes through the backlog of applications and find ways to accelerate going through that backlog.
What has the state decided to do?
“Margaret Salazar, the director of Oregon Housing and Community Services, said the state is pausing the federal emergency rental assistance program for six weeks starting the first of December,” OPB reported.
The agency will use that time to work on the backlog. As for the money needed to keep the program afloat? Nothing, yet.
A key aspect of the program is that once someone has applied for assistance, they are granted 60 days of protection from eviction. If the program is paused on Dec. 1, that option will be gone.
Unless Gov. Brown and legislators do more, what the state has done is a recipe for evictions and homelessness.
