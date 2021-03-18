Government budgets can be real snoozefests. Impenetrable. Lacking context. A flood of numbers.
It doesn’t mean they aren’t important. If you want to find something out about how, say, Deschutes County spends its money or where its money comes from, it’s probably there. Somewhere. Deschutes County’s budget document has a pretty cover, a good overview and lots of charts and lots of numbers. For more than 300 pages.
But what the county has done recently is provide what it calls its “Popular Annual Financial Report.” A new one came out this week. You can see it at tinyurl.com/9j5jpwsv.
It’s a very clear 14-page short summary of where the county gets its money and where it goes. For instance for a resident of Bend, the county is the property tax collector. But it only keeps about 17 cents on the dollar. About 48 cents goes to schools. Another 21 cents goes to the city of Bend. The Bend Park & Recreation District gets 10 cents. The Deschutes Public Library gets 4 cents.
The county earns most of its money in taxes and spends most of its money on public safety. It’s level of debt has substantially declined over the last 10 years from $94 million to $46 million. That’s happened as it has paid off projects such as county buildings. Because of the county’s growing population there is a need to expand the county courthouse, which will likely mean an increase in indebtedness.
Deschutes County isn’t the only government agency making an extra effort to make information about it easier to understand. The city of Bend has in recent years provided dashboards on its website that show where it is at in meeting city goals and budget information. The cool thing is that they update often.
Of course not everything is hunk-dory when it comes to governments being forthcoming about what they are doing. But we complain about that so much it only seems right to point out some examples where governments are trying hard to get it right.
