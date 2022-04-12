ukraine

Destroyed Russian military equipment in a residential neighborhood street in Bucha, Ukraine. 

 Photo for The Washington Post by Heidi Levine

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat, is taking aim at companies and individuals that pay taxes in Russia or to Belarus, a Russian ally.

“...The United States should not subsidize a single dollar of taxes paid to Russia, which will be used to fund this cruel war,” Wyden said in a statement. “If U.S. companies choose to keep paying taxes to Russia—taxes that are funding the bombing of hospitals for women and children—they should do it without a penny of help from American taxpayers.”

U.S. companies that make money and pay taxes in Russia or Belarus get tax benefits, a preferential tax rate of 10.5% and a foreign tax credit that offsets U.S. taxes. The tax code already allows those to be stripped for countries that support terrorism or without diplomatic relations with the United States. Wyden proposed to add Russia and Belarus to the list.

Certain individuals could also be targeted with some law changes and lose things like lower tax rates on dividends and interest.

U.S. companies that are continuing to operate in Russia may not want to leave for a variety of reasons. But the U.S. shouldn’t in turn help them pay taxes to support the invasion of Ukraine.

