You can make a plan to improve the mule deer population by changing zoning rules in Deschutes County sound foolish.
Keep throwing arguments against it and it does.
But listening to officials from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife give a presentation to Deschutes County commissioners this week, the county’s abandonment of zoning rules is what looks foolish.
The mule deer population in Eastern Oregon is in decline. You may see plenty of deer wandering around your neighborhood or stopping traffic as they trot across the street. That is not the way you measure a population.
State wildlife officials do not have a precise census. They do counts. They collar deer. They develop estimates. Their numbers have dropped by about half from just under 25,000 mule deer in 1998 to now.
“Mule deer are definitely declining,” said Corey Heath, Deschutes Watershed Manager for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. “It’s a fraction of whatever was here 20 or 30 years ago.”
The proposed county rules were about fencing and restrictions on how a property could be developed.
But, of course, critics pointed out that there are so many other things also behind the decline of deer. People are allowed to hunt deer. Cougars kill deer. Wolves are recolonizing Eastern Oregon and will kill deer. Cars kill deer. Diseases kill deer. Drought kills deer. Too much snow can kill deer.
And when the government proposes regulation to put limits on development or change rules for fencing, people don’t know how harsh, unfair, disruptive or expensive the new regulations will be.
If you don’t try, though, more deer die. If the state doesn’t take action on the long list of “stressors” on the deer population, the decline in the mule deer population will continue.
That’s why the wildlife department does habitat projects, supports highway crossings, does some cougar kills and more.
Habitat fragmentation and disturbance is less a direct threat. Decline in available habitat does give deer less opportunity to wander to find forage and less access to forage. It makes them less able to survive when faced with predators, cars, a long winter, a hot summer.
Deschutes County Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair blocked the effort in the county to take a look at rules to try to limit habitat fragmentation. Add them to the list of stressors that may contribute to the mule deer decline.
