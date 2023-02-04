Two bills in the Oregon Legislature aim to reshape how the state invests its money.
House Bill 2601 would have the state exit from some carbon-related investments. Senate Bill 541 would require the state to incorporate analysis of human rights in investment decisions.
The state has some $90 billion plus in investments. So yes, any change could have a meaningful impact in the world.
State Treasurer Tobias Read has consistently pushed back against such changes. It’s not that he only cares about the state making money. If Oregon does something to limit investment opportunities, it could mean less money for the state to work with. It could mean lower earnings on retirement for public employees. That would mean more of a school district’s budget and or a city’s budget would have to go to retirement obligations and there would be less money for the classroom or for roads and public safety.
Read has also pointed out that the Treasurer’s Office already does incorporate some human rights analysis in its investment decisions. And Oregon often holds parts of a fund unit, not the actual underlying investment.
Divesting from carbon or trying to mix more consideration of human rights into investment decisions is not impossible. It’s complicated and would come at a price. Do you think these bills are on the right track?
