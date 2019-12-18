Look back at the Tumalo Creek flow data from less than 20 years ago and on some days it read zero. It was not a mistake.

Not very long ago, the creek would dry up right below Tumalo Irrigation District’s irrigation diversion.

Things have come a long way. And Tumalo Irrigation District deserves recognition.

This week the conservation group, the Deschutes River Conservancy, singled out as “exceptional” the work of the irrigation district to improve the health of the creek and indirectly the health of the Deschutes River. The district has been pursuing an aggressive piping program. It has also been cooperating with the Deschutes River Conservancy to lease more water instream. Water leasing means nobody loses rights to any irrigation water but more water ends up in the Deschutes River.

The water from Tumalo Creek plays a critical role in the health of the Deschutes River. The creek water is colder. The more cold water flowing into the Deschutes, basically the better habitat it makes for fish and other creatures.

There’s more to it than just the average daily flow of Tumalo Creek. The natural variation in the creek’s flow over a day also matters. The irrigation district has made an effort to control its irrigation intake, so the irrigation district gets the variation and the creek gets a minimum flow 24-7.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has set a goal for Tumalo Creek of 32 cubic feet per second in July and August. That’s believed to be the minimum flow to be good for fish. The creek is not always there, but the irrigation district is aiming to get to that goal.

Is that enough? Is the irrigation district moving too slow? Should the city of Bend take less from the waters leading into Tumalo Creek? Aren’t we all really paying for the irrigation district improvements through taxes?

Those are all good questions. For today, though, let’s thank Tumalo Irrigation District for what it has done.