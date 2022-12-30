It’s taken years for Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden to build understanding and trust “with our local ranchers, our small businesses, tribes, environmental groups, hunters” to protect the Owyhee Canyonlands.
The bill that he developed with Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley had a hearing earlier this month in Congress.
A somewhat similar bill during the Obama administration failed. Wyden’s work since then has paid off. Now he has won over many in his effort to protect the rugged remote place and continue to provide economic opportunities.
The Owyhee Canyonlands is a strikingly beautiful place. Future generations need to be able to enjoy it.
The bill has a natural preservation piece. It designates over 1 million acres as wilderness. It also gives the “wild and scenic” designation to more than 14 miles of the Owyhee River.
There’s also language to protect cultural sites of native peoples, such as the Burns Paiute Tribe.
Improvements will be made to loop roads in the area to ensure continued access and improve the ability for firefighting.
Then there’s what for many is a sensitive issue — grazing on federal land.
Elias Eiguren, a rancher member of the advocacy group the Owyhee Basin Stewardship Coalition, is broadly supportive of the bill’s components. He still wonders what the new language about grazing would mean. “I would just like a better idea of what would actually happen on implementation of the legislation,” he told The Malheur Enterprise.
Some conservationists also have concerns. It can be a hard thing for some to believe that no matter how grazing is done it is going to improve the health of the land. And yet, there are passages like this in the bill: “provide to authorized grazing permittees and lessees increased operational flexibility to improve the long-term ecological health of the Federal land.”
Without doubt, the Owhyee Canyonlands deserves protection. We don’t know if this bill will be more successful than Wyden’s last attempt.
Almost every street in every town in Oregon could have photo radar cameras perched to catch speeders under new proposed legislation in the Legislature.Do you think this is a good idea to help stop speeding? Is it excessive or inappropriate enforcement? Tell us what you think. Email news@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.