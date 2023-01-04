Here’s how Facebook negotiates: Meta/Facebook threatened to remove news from its platform rather than participate in government-mandated negotiations about it distributing news content online.
Freeloading is fine for Facebook. But paying for local news content while local news organizations struggle to survive? Nope.
This is about the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act in Congress. And we need to disclose: The Bulletin and its parent company might benefit if the act passes. But we think you might agree the bill is a good idea.
The bill would give local news organizations — not the big ones — an antitrust exemption so they could negotiate together with the big tech companies for payments for putting their content online.
The bill seemed to die a few weeks ago. It died perhaps because of lobbying from Facebook and Google, perhaps in part because it does contain an exemption to antitrust laws and perhaps in part because there is concern that some owners of news organizations are more concerned with profits than investing in local news.
Would the bill work as intended? Would it save local news?
It would at least give local news organizations some more time to find ways to try new things to stay alive.
With the changes in the new Congress, maybe a similar bill doesn’t stand as much of a chance. We would like to see an attempt — with the Oregon delegation firmly behind it.
Almost every street in every town in Oregon could have photo radar cameras perched to catch speeders under new proposed legislation in the Legislature.Do you think this is a good idea to help stop speeding? Is it excessive or inappropriate enforcement? Tell us what you think. Email news@bendbulletin.com
