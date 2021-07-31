People become friends with people they work with. At least, usually.
For elected officials in Oregon, becoming friends can be a problem. Say you are on the school board and you want to get together socially with other board members. It could look sketchy to the public any time a quorum of school board members gathers. It could look like they are meeting in secret to plot school policy behind closed doors.
Well, members of the Bend-La Pine School board got together at a party recently after the new school board members were sworn in. We know about it thanks to a photo sent to us that was posted on Facebook. Steve Cook, the new school superintendent, was at the gathering, too. He had just started work in July. One thing he emphasized when we met with him: transparency.
Now this was gathering was not necessarily a violation of Oregon law. There’s even a specific section of Oregon’s Public Meetings Manual that mentions social gatherings and school boards. It’s a bit long but we are going to quote it here:
“Purely social gatherings of the members of a governing body are not covered by the law. For example, the Court of Appeals held that social gatherings of a school board, at which members sometimes discussed ‘what’s going on at the schools,’ did not constitute a violation. The purpose of the meeting triggers the requirements of the law. However, a purpose to deliberate on any matter of official policy or administration may arise during a social gathering and lead to a violation. Members constituting a quorum must avoid any discussions of official business during such a gathering. And they should be aware that some citizens may perceive social gatherings as merely a subterfuge for avoiding the Public Meetings Law.”
Was there any deliberation at this meeting? Any at all? Any discussions of official business?
The school district told us there was not. School Board Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia also told us there was not. Frankly, we believe her when she says she is very careful in such situations.
Might have a conversation occurred somewhere at this gathering that did dip into policy matters? We don’t know.
Deschutes County commissioners can run into a similar problem on a day-to-day basis.
There are only three of them. If just two of them meet in a hallway at the county building and start chatting, it can make matters complicated.
We wouldn’t want our elected officials to be forbidden from socializing with each other. We wouldn’t want school board members to be forbidden from having a social gathering with new school board members and the new school superintendent. We would want them, though, to adhere to very high standards when they do. That is not optional.
