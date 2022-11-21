Oregon’s statewide education report card was released last week. We’re troubled by what we read. Go into schools and you see children learning and thriving. And some data that captures that is in the state report card.
The state also tries to capture indicators that show where the state needs work. There are many. We’ll highlight just a couple.
Ninth grade on track to graduate is one indicator. The state goal is 95% of students are hitting that target. It was about 83% for all students for 2021-2022. That is an improvement. Still, the rates for some racial minorities were much worse. Students who are classified as houseless were at 62% in 2021-2022.
The sheer number of students who are experiencing houselessness is also a concern. The definition used by the state is that a student lacks “a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence.”
It could mean living in a hotel, transitional housing or living with another family in addition to living in a tent or trailer. There were more than 18,000 students living like that across the state in the 2021-2022 school year. Think about it next time neighbors raise concerns about an affordable housing project proposed near them.
