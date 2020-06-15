We don’t believe anyone was hiding anything on purpose. But as of early Monday morning, the Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization was inadvertently hiding something.
The MPO is scheduled to meet Tuesday at noon. No agenda was posted until midmorning Monday.
State law says the notice of public meetings “shall also include a list of the principal subjects anticipated to be considered at the meeting.” Generally, the notice is supposed to be made at least 24 hours in advance. The MPO made it, just barely. The agenda was posted after we emailed about it Monday morning.
You might ask: Who cares? The MPO complied with the law.
Well, government officials say they worry about community participation. They want more. They want to hear more voices. Not posting an agenda in advance limits the possibility that people might see or hear about something on the agenda and want to comment.
The Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization makes big planning decisions about how transportation will look. MPOs are required to represent localities in all urbanized areas with populations over 50,000. They help decide where federal dollars will be spent. What should the Bend Parkway look like in the future? What about transit in the region? ODOT is considering a new interchange at the north end of Bend. Those are some of the issues the MPO discusses. The MPO is required to make all decisions in public meetings. With limited notice, is it really still a public meeting?
Not posting agendas in advance is generally the exception, not the rule. And the fact is even if there was notice published a week in advance, we don’t expect many members of the public to show up for MPO meetings. But Oregon law is written so the public can be aware of the deliberations and decisions of governing bodies and the information on which such discussions are made. The law’s intent is that the decisions be arrived at openly. Barely meeting the letter of the law with public notice is being barely committed to the law.
