The trains don’t talk when they roll through Bend. They don’t send out advance notice, letting everyone know what they hold and the potential dangers they carry.
Railroads don’t provide that sort of information for a simple reason: It could be used by people who want to cause a dangerous accident. Another argument is that such information might reveal insights into the trade secrets of private businesses.
So the trains don’t talk.
The state doesn’t have freedom to interfere with some sort of ban or limits, either. That would likely run afoul of laws regarding interstate commerce.
We started asking questions after the train accident in East Palestine, Ohio. Could that happen here? Yes.
Oregon does have some protections in place above and beyond federal regulations and the safety programs of businesses that transport goods.
“DEQ’s High Hazard Rail program deals specifically with trains that carry large amounts of petroleum products, but we can only ask for them to prepare for spills and conduct drills with us,” Harry Esteve, DEQ communications manager told us. “We can’t restrict movements of oil or other chemicals throughout the state, only plan and prepare to respond to potential spills.”
Oregon’s Office of the State Fire Marshal has a hazardous rail materials program. There are hazmat clean up materials staged around the state. One place those materials are staged is in Redmond.
Bill Boos, deputy chief of operations for Bend Fire & Rescue, told us the department can even get an annual report of what was transported by rail through Central Oregon. It doesn’t necessarily mean what was transported in the past would be the same in the future. Still, it gives the department some idea of the kinds of events to train for. And the department does annual training on hazardous materials.
If there is a train accident, Boos said that there are many different ways for public safety personnel to get information. He told us Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway is “great to work with.”
Encouraging.
The biggest concern Boos has is actually semitrailer traffic and not trains. He says the department has no idea what trucks carry. If there is an incident and the driver is injured and the placard on the truck is not identifiable, “we won’t know what we are walking into” or what threat there might be to the community.
Train safety has got everyone’s attention because of East Palestine. But we hope Oregon legislators and Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Reps. Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Cliff Bentz are also thinking about what could be done to improve truck safety and accident preparedness.
