A train waits on railroad tracks in Bend in 2014.

 Joe Kline

The trains don’t talk when they roll through Bend. They don’t send out advance notice, letting everyone know what they hold and the potential dangers they carry.

Railroads don’t provide that sort of information for a simple reason: It could be used by people who want to cause a dangerous accident. Another argument is that such information might reveal insights into the trade secrets of private businesses.

