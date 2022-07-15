Speeding, impairment, lack of seat belt usage and distracted driving.
Two-thirds of the the fatal crashes in 2020 in Deschutes County were due to those factors or a combination of them. So when you are driving or about to get in the car, think about that.
Slowing down always helps. Don’t touch the phone.
Any traffic fatality or serious injury is too many. The goal for Oregon and the Bend area is obviously zero. But Oregon and the Bend area are failing to hit targets toward meeting that goal.
Oregon has a rate of 2.6 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled for 2016-2020, according to information provided by the Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization. That’s 1,708 people who died. The serious injury rate was 10.3 over the same period. The goals were rates of about 1.4 for fatalities and about 5 for serious injuries.
To put that in perspective, Oregon’s fatality rate has been higher than the national average. Definition of serious injury varies from state to state so it’s not possible to compare those numbers.
How about Bend?
The Bend area did not meet the goal for fatalities with a rate of 1.84 for 2016-2020. That is 23 people dead. The Bend area did meet the goal for serious injuries with a rate of 3.81.
(By the way, we keep saying Bend area because the statistics are for the area of the Bend MPO, which has not always lined up with Bend’s boundaries. They are pretty much the same. And the data used only goes up to 2020 because that is the latest available for crashes statewide.)
The Bend MPO has maps available toward the final pages of this document, tinyurl.com/Bendfatals, that shows where incidents occurred. Do what you can not to add to these statistics.
