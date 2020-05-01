Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, thousands of tourists would come to Central Oregon to play, eat and sleep. Festivals popped up like blooms in spring — or weeds, depending on your view.
COVID-19 slew it all with a ruthless blow. How should tourism come back to Central Oregon? The tourism industry and its thousands of regional jobs can’t just be allowed to molder as other businesses restart.
The mayors of Bend and Redmond discussed it briefly Thursday. As Deschutes County commissioners have spent hours with their staff going over a reopening plan for the county, tourism has been a big part of the discussion.
Of course, a slumping economy will put a limiter on any tourism resurgence. And while some travelers may be eager to get back at it, many of them are not going to be plotting a return to their old ways any time soon. Travel also may import cases of COVID-19.
The region still needs a plan. A draft proposal for tourism suggested by Visit Bend to Deschutes County officials seems a good starting point. It follows the phased approach that Gov. Kate Brown is recommending in her plan for a gradual reopening. Basically, as long as cases don’t spike and precautions are in place, the economy will be opened in steps.
We all know tourism is a big part of the region’s economy. How big? It’s not easy to quantify with precision. Numbers from the state’s Employment Department are frequently used. There were some 750 businesses and more than 13,000 people employed in Deschutes County in leisure and hospitality in 2019. Not all those businesses and employees serve tourists exclusively. A study that was released on April 22 — completed for the Oregon Tourism Commission — estimated that travel was responsible for 7,780 jobs in Deschutes County in 2019. Another way of looking at it is that the city of Bend says it has about 3,200 hotel rooms and more than 950 short-term rentals.
Tourism brings in the bucks. It pays people wages. It brings in taxes. The revenue the city of Bend gets from room taxes contributes about $7 million to help pay for police and firefighters and other things the city does. Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair also made a good point this week about people who have second homes in Deschutes County. They have to pay property taxes, too. They may well not use services, such as schools, the library or public safety as much. They just aren’t here as often.
Despite the jobs and the money, tourists don’t often get a hero’s welcome. They add traffic. They do make work for public safety. The jobs in tourism may not pay as well as some others. In an economic downturn, tourism can be one of the industries that is hit the hardest. Some people would like the region to stop growing and encouraging tourists.
The current message being sent is: “Please don’t come to Bend right now,” Bend Mayor Sally Russell said Thursday. Visit Bend suggested that reopening tourism be done following the phasing of Gov. Brown’s plan. For instance, in Phase 1, outfitters, guides and tour operators would be limited to taking Deschutes County residents and family groups only. Groups would be limited to a size of 10. In Phase 2, in-state groups would be allowed and it would be open to nonfamily groups. In Phase 3, guests from outside the state would be allowed as well as more flexibility in group size. Social distancing would be practiced and staff would be required to wear masks.
Thinking about opening up the area to tourism any time soon may make your hair stand up on end. It’s going to be contentious. The rules do need to be appropriate for each business and its risks. But if other businesses are going to be allowed to open as long as they make reasonable accommodations, tourism businesses will eventually need flexibility to be able do that, too.
