A child’s unnecessary death is agonizing. Learning the details is painful. But if we don’t learn how children in Oregon die needlessly, more will die needlessly.
Oregon’s Department of Human Services does a special investigation when it is aware the death of a child could have been the result of abuse or neglect and there was previous contact with the state’s child services. They are called Critical Incident Review Team Final Reports. They are public documents, scrubbed of identifying information.
It’s hard to know what is the worst thing about reading the reports. That there are so many. That there were often worrying signs that people saw before the child died. That so often the conclusion is that there are no specific recommendations for changes in DHS policy that might have led to a better outcome.
Here are some details of just one. Reviewing how the allegations stacked up and knowing how it ended, it’s an evolving nightmare.
In May, an Oregon father came home and found his own 17-year-old child dead and the child’s 17-year-old partner also dead. Both died of drug overdose from fentanyl.
Family members knew the children were using drugs, though not how much. The father of one of the children knew his child was using alcohol and marijuana. The father of the other child knew his child was using marijuana. It’s not clear if parents knew they were using more dangerous drugs.
Staff at the children’s school had been concerned. They had worried the two children had been using illegal drugs, specifically pills. The school has reported the concerns to the parents. The school offered the children help. The children chose not to access it.
Several months earlier, in December, Oregon’s Department of Human Services received a report stating that one of these children was using and selling drugs for the child’s father. That child had also reportedly used LSD with the other child. A caseworker from DHS made an unscheduled visit to the home. The father was actually on the phone with the police when the caseworker arrived, reporting his home had been burglarized. The father and the two children denied many of the drug allegations. One child did admit using marijuana and using LSD.
The caseworker checked all the rooms of the home. No signs of substance abuse were found. The caseworker determined the allegations of neglect and harm by the father of the home were unfounded.
Before that incident, there were state interactions with the other child’s family going back to 2005. They included:
Alleged neglect by the mother in 2005 by supposedly driving under the influence of marijuana and exposing the child to marijuana smoke. The mother denied the allegation. DHS determination at the time: unfounded.
In another incident in 2005, the father was alleged to have put the child behind the car so the mother would not leave. DHS determination at the time: unfounded.
In 2008, the child alleged it had been smacked to the ground by the mother. DHS determination at the time: unfounded.
In 2009, the child stated it had hurt its head when the mother shoved it in a corner. DHS determination at the time: Dismissed because the child had no evidence of injury.
There were two cases in 2013 where neglect by the mother and father was found because of lack of supervision. There was another case in 2013 where the father was found to have admitted to driving the child to school in 2013 under medication that made him drowsy. In 2019, the father was alleged to be supplying a child with marijuana. The report was dismissed at its initial screening because of lack of details, apparently with no effort to investigate further.
What could have been done differently to prevent these two children from dying? The state’s report identifies a number of places where the state should have done more. For instance, in 2019 not enough information was gathered to make an adequate determination to dismiss the allegation. And when the children rejected services for substance abuse, not enough extra steps were taken to ensure they did. There are several more.
This tragedy happened despite the fact that Gov. Kate Brown implemented more close oversight of the Department of Human Services. She and the Legislature worked together to provide more caseworkers to ease the burden on overworked and stressed state staff. We will be choosing a new governor in November to lead. They need to be asked how specifically can the state make progress on reducing nightmares like this one. There is no simple answer. But we need our leaders to focus on it.
