If you follow what’s going on in Bend, you well know by now that the city is getting ready for changes to allow more duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes, townhomes and cottage clusters.
The city is getting closer to pulling the trigger. At Wednesday’s council meeting, councilors are scheduled to get briefed about proposed changes already approved by the Bend Planning Commission.
The changes include: More development allowed on smaller lots. More density. Reduced parking requirements. Reduced requirements for landscaping.
The overall direction of the changes are required by House Bill 2001, but the city does have some discretion. The documents attached to the city’s agenda do a good job of explaining what the city plans to do. But they aren’t written so a member of the general public can easily understand the policy choices the city could choose among.
Councilors may debate some of those choices Wednesday. But if you would like to have input on them, time is running out. You can email councilors at council@bendoregon.gov.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A group that wants to improve the central business district proposes a $35 million walking bridge spanning Highway 97. Must of the cost can be picked up by already available funds and in-kind services, with about $20 million needed in federal funding. Thoughts? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.