Given the raw political nerves of the country, could the 2020 Oregon Legislature please be somewhat boring? No walkouts. Certainly no mobs. Lots of good old-fashioned legislative debate.
Legislators have already drafted hundreds of bills. One intriguing bill for Central Oregon would remove Oregon State University-Cascades campus from OSU and make it an independent university in the state system — Central Oregon University. We hope to write more about that later this week.
Three resolutions would amend the state constitution and perhaps shift Oregon politics. They would have to pass the Legislature and be approved by voters at the ballot box.
House Joint Resolution 11 seems like an idea worth considering. It’s same-day voter registration. In Oregon a person must be registered no less than 20 days before an election to vote. HJR 11 would mean a person could register to vote up to 8 p.m. on Election Day and vote.
It’s not ideal, perhaps, for potential voters to leave it that late. Does that mean they are taking the election seriously? But people deserve easy access to their right to vote. It will be interesting to hear from county clerks and others on any practical or other problems such a change may create.
A ballot measure that failed to make it on the November ballot would have changed the way Oregon does redistricting — draws political boundaries for the Oregon Legislature and congressional seats. Now, that’s basically in the hands of partisan politicians. House Joint Resolution 7 would attempt to insulate the process from partisan interference by putting it in the hands of a citizen commission. One of the sponsors of HJR 7 is from Central Oregon, Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond. It’s worth debating.
House Joint Resolution 9 would expand the number of state senators in the Oregon Legislature from 30 to 36. Each senate district would also correspond to the boundary of each of Oregon’s counties. It seems a direct attempt to boost the political power of rural Oregon. It can sure feel like plans hatched in Salem don’t give enough consideration to anything on the east side of the Cascades, but we don’t think this is the right solution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.