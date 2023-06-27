What radiated most from this legislation was stagnation because of the Republican/Independent boycott of the Senate floor. Rather than brood over that again, we picked out three bills very close to three local legislators.
State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, will be most remembered — and reviled by some — for leading the boycott. The most formidable thing he may have done for the future of Oregon was work so hard on Senate Bill 4 and related legislation. That’s the bill that creates the opportunity for Oregon to maybe get billions in federal dollars from the CHIPS Act passed by Congress to grow the semiconductor industry.
“Oregon has been at the center of the semiconductor industry” for decades, as Gov. Tina Kotek said. But that can slip, and the nation is vulnerable when we don’t produce the chips that so much technology runs on.
Senate Bill 4 puts $190 million into a program to help expand semiconductor businesses in Oregon. There’s another $10 million to help develop manufacturing sites and another $10 million to help university research.
“There is nothing else on the table that can even come close to yielding the economic investment return — the ROI — that you are going to get for every Oregonian on this,” Knopp said early in the session.
Kotek even thanked Knopp along with others for “championing this bill in the state legislature.”
When we communicated with state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, over the session, we noticed a palpable difference when he talked about the early literacy initiative in House Bill 3198. It was very important to him.
Too many Oregon children don’t read at grade level. HB 3198 sets out to change that by moving Oregon to a more science-based approach to teaching reading through phonics. The bill provides money for grants to help schools get students where they need to be on reading early. It increases the money available for such purposes by more than $90 million.
This bill is the state of Oregon stepping up and stepping in to ensure Oregon children get off to a better start.
“Investments in early literacy have the ability to make transformational impacts on our students’ lives,” as Kropf said.
Even before state Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, was elected, she was talking about her goal to drive a change to improve school safety. She wanted to make it easier for schools to install panic alarms. She called it Alyssa’s Law. Alyssa Alhadeff, 14, was killed in the doorway of her English class in a school shooting in Parkland Florida in 2017.
Thanks to Levy’s efforts and those of others the money is there embedded in a budget note to House Bill 5014. There’s $2.5 million in a grant program for school districts to install panic alarms.
“The first three minutes of an emergency are the most critical,” Levy said in a statement. “These funds address how schools can more effectively react in those crucial seconds.”
Whatever ailed this session, these three local legislators were each able to do something to uplift it.
