State Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, and state Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, have combined forces to introduce a measure that would make it a crime to threaten a school or place of worship. The bill goes farther than that, however, in that it would require a mental health assessment of anyone charged with a second or similar offense.
House Bill 4145 would make a first threat against a church or school a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by a up to a year in jail and a fine of $6,250. A person convicted of the first offense and charged a second time could be found guilty of a Class C felony, and could spend as much as five years in prison and face a fine of up to $125,000. There have, both lawmakers say, been more than four “credible” threats against Bend schools in recent years that resulted in arrests.
The bill goes beyond that, however. A person convicted a second time would, no matter what jail time, if any, were imposed, face a period of supervised probation. While on probation he or she would be required to take part in a mental health evaluation and then follow the recommendations of the evaluator.
It would, in other words, try to make certain that if the threats were the result of a person’s mental health issues, those issues would be addressed.
That may not be the way criminal law usually works, but it makes sense. If mental health problems are at the root of criminal behavior, it’s likely to be more effective and less expensive in the long run to deal with those mental health issues. At the same time, the measure does not attempt to excuse the behavior by substituting treatment for punishment.
It’s also the approach favored by Bend-La Pine Schools, according to Julianne Repman, the district’s director of safety and communication.
The bill has sponsors from both parties, which, presumably, will increase the odds of its passage. That’s good. A law that can both make schools and houses of worship safer even as it works to get mental health treatment for people who need it benefits everyone.
