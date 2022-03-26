The Deschutes County Library System was on a roll. It’s hit a bookend.
Library Director Todd Dunkelberg sent a letter dated Tuesday to Bend City Councilors pulling the library district’s application for a central library on the north end of Bend.
In 2020, voters had said: Yes. Yes, we will give our libraries $195 million for a library expansion. That was something very much to be proud of about Deschutes County voters, their faith in the library system and libraries.
The library system promised a grand, new central library and improvements at the existing libraries in Bend, La Pine, Redmond and Sisters.
The catch was the proposed new location for that new central library. Library officials told us they couldn’t find what they wanted in and around Bend’s central area. They needed space for books, meeting rooms, parking and more. They also wanted it to be accessible by people coming from outside Bend.
They landed on a patch of land of about 12 acres on the north end of Bend, near the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. It was purchased for $1.35 million before the bond passed. The location is at U.S. Highway 20 and Robal Lane.
That site and the plan for a big, new central library got criticism before and after the bond passed. In a word, sprawl. The location would spread out development. It may be a good-sized footprint for the library. It may be somewhat accessible for people driving in from La Pine, Redmond and Sisters. It would also be far from centrally located in Bend. Not very walkable for much of Bend. And why not spend more of the bond money to expand and develop regional libraries so people don’t need to drive across the county to get what they need?
Developing in Bend when you need special permission from the city of Bend to do so is always tricky. Developing when you need special permission from the city of Bend and Bend City Councilors made noises about it, much more so. And then when the Bend City Council met formally to discuss the application, it became clear the verdict was no.
Dunkelberg, in his letter withdrawing the application, said it will have “negative ramifications.” He pointed out that 58.8% of voters supported the library bond. He’s right, though, it is possible county residents may even be happier with what the library system comes up with now.
Dunkelberg said improvements at the downtown library and on the eastside library were contingent on the development of the central library. OK, that is delay, not necessarily death of plans.
Dunkelberg said the city would have benefited from transportation improvements around the library and the development of a mobility hub with charging stations for electric bikes and cars. That doesn’t have to be over, either. Any new plan the library board comes up with could include some of those elements in a different spot. Of course, there may also be questions raised about how consistent any new plan is with what voters thought they had approved.
Dunkelberg wrote that the library system is “dismayed and disappointed” by the position of the Bend City Council. It does end one chapter. It does end that chapter dramatically. But now it’s about how gracefully the library and its board can pivot. This is just a setback and a temporary one in the future of the library system. It’s up to the library staff and board to rethink and re-engage the community. They had what they thought was a good plan. Make it a greater one.
