Consider signing the petitions circulating to put an initiative on the ballot to allow Deschutes County voters to decide if they want county commissioners to be nonpartisan.
There’s no need for the politics of the County Commission to be explicitly partisan. Parties could still back candidates if the positions were nonpartisan. Of course, there would still be partisan debates. But perhaps partisanship would be less of a focus.
Nonaffiliated voters — voters who are not a member of any party — outnumber Democrats and Republicans in Deschutes County. As of May 2021, the numbers are 47,486 nonaffiliated, 47,140 Democrats and 44,517 Republicans. Other parties are represented too, with the 9,003 members of the Independent Party being the largest.
Those nonaffiliated voters can be shut out of the party primaries that determine which candidates end up on the final ballot. It’s not fair to carve out the plurality of voters from that process. Let’s try to tone down the partisanship.
The effort to make the positions nonpartisan is a grassroots effort led by Mimi Alkire of Sisters. It doesn’t even have a website. But she and others are gathering signatures. They need more than 9,000 to get on the ballot. There have been signature gatherers outside the Downtown Bend Public Library on every other Wednesday and in Sisters on some Sundays.
If you want more information, you can email Alkire at mimi.alkire@gmail.com. The goal had been to get the initiative on the November 2021 ballot, though Alkire said they may need to shoot for May 2022.
