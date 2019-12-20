If the thought of paying to enter wilderness areas in the Central Oregon Cascades delights you or makes your skin crawl, the U.S. Forest Service wants to hear from you. It’s accepting public comments on its plan to charge for access through Jan. 10, 2020.

Rather than allowing humans to love the Mount Jefferson, Mount Washington and Three Sisters wilderness areas to death, the agency plans to charge fees for a limited number of access permits on the most popular trails and for camping beginning in 2020. As is the case with all such government proposals, the agency is seeking public comments on its plan, and, in fact, has extended the original, Nov. 25, deadline to January.

The Forest Service has reason to be concerned about overuse of the wilderness areas’ most popular sites. The number of people using them has skyrocketed in recent years, and with more people comes more trash, abandoned campfires and other problems.

The Tam McArthur Rim Trailhead is a prime example of the issue. Visits to the trailhead rose by a whopping 538% between 2014 and 2016. Other trailheads saw visits jump by 200 % or more.

The result, too often, is compacted soil, damage to fragile plants and disruption of wildlife in the wilderness. Water quality can be harmed as well, according to a Forest Service report, by everything from the introduction of invasive species to excessive algae growth.

Yet wilderness areas, like national forests, are, by definition, the public’s land and as such, the public should be given access to them. What the Forest Service hopes to do is limit that access, but not eliminate it. What’s proposed, the agency hopes, is a good balance between the two.

The proposal and information on how it was created can be found at the Willamette National Forest website. Comments can be submitted by email to: WillametteRecFeeComments@usda.gov. Or, written comments can be mailed to Willamette National Forest, ATTN: Recreation Fees, 3106 Pierce Parkway, Suite D, Springfield, OR 97477.