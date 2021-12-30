When the clock ticks past midnight into 2022, many laws in Oregon change.
Public meetings will have to be available to the public to view remotely and testify remotely “to the extent reasonably possible.” Many have already begun doing that because of the pandemic. This change in the law makes it a requirement.
You can walk into almost any other state in the country and get a cold product with pseudoephedrine without a prescription. Not in Oregon. Oregon restricted access because of concern that the drug was being bought in large amounts and used to manufacture methamphetamine. As of Jan. 1 you will be able to get it in Oregon without a prescription. There are other good methods to track purchases and much meth production has moved outside the country.
Oregonians will be able to mail in their ballots on Election Day and still have them counted. We may have to wait longer to get elections results, though it may mean more votes count.
Communities, if they are so inclined, can get more oversight of their police departments. Civilian oversight boards can get more access to criminal justice information in Oregon’s law enforcement data system. A change in the law also allows a community oversight board more authority over police discipline. Will more communities follow what Portland has done and create such civilian oversight?
The Oregonian compiled the list which served as the basis for this information. And there are many more changes. Check the article out here: tinyurl.com/newORlaws
