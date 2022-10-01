Stevens Road
Buy Now

This aerial view shows the intersection of Stevens Road, left, and SE 27th Street in Bend in 2021.   

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

Housing costs seem out of control in Bend, despite the efforts of so many in the community and in city government.

In southeastern Bend, though, there is a win coming for more affordable housing. And it should also help ensure people who work in schools can afford to live here. It could mean 200 to 225 units of housing for people working in K-12 education.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.