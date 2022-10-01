Housing costs seem out of control in Bend, despite the efforts of so many in the community and in city government.
In southeastern Bend, though, there is a win coming for more affordable housing. And it should also help ensure people who work in schools can afford to live here. It could mean 200 to 225 units of housing for people working in K-12 education.
For some, that achievement might be controversial. Government will be picking a winner. Government will be showing a preference for housing for people who work in education.
The Stevens Road Tract is going to be a new neighborhood in Bend. We’ve heard some people frame it as more development on the edge of town that spreads development away from the center of town. We see it more as an opportunity to create more needed housing in a smart neighborhood where people don’t have to go far from where they live to work and buy what they need.
In the deal with the state, the city gets a section of the land, 20 acres, for affordable housing. The city will hire a developer. It is looking to put some affordable 700 housing units on that land. Most of it will likely be apartments. On a couple of those acres, there may be townhomes or some sort of cottage development.
The Stevens Road tract has been state land dedicated to the Common School Fund. That means proceeds from its sale have to go to benefit K-12 education in the state. One way that is being achieved is to dedicate some housing that will be built on the land to serve K-12 education. State Reps. Jason Kropf, Jack Zika and state Sen. Tim Knopp helped make the deal happen.
Of the 700 affordable units the city is going to have built, about 200 to 225 will be for people working in education.
The city’s goal is to price the housing so it won’t just be teachers in the upper pay tiers that could afford those homes. Other staff working in schools could afford it, too.
The plan is somewhat legally tricky. There are fair housing laws. Those exist to ensure people get equal access to housing. Purposefully discriminate and federal or state officials will show up with a grim look in their eyes – at least we hope they would.
For people who are working in education, though, there can be a preference shown. The important thing for the city is to avoid disparate impacts.
That’s how we understand it. The city’s legal staff hasn’t done a deep dive into the law, yet, Lynne McConnell, the city’s housing director, told us.
Teachers and others who work in education aren’t the only essential workers in Bend. Law enforcement, firefighters, medical staff are just a few others that come to mind. But if Bend can pull this off, dirt will start moving as early as 2024 in providing affordable housing for the people needed to educate this community’s children. That has to be a win.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.