Gov. Tina Kotek’s budget is a statement of values and one value that was zeroed out in her budget was help for cities to implement new state rules to be more climate friendly and equitable.
We don’t think for a minute Kotek wants unfunded state mandates. We don’t think for a minute that Kotek is not sincerely committed to the environment or equity. And we also don’t think for a minute that cities are going to be able to implement the new state rules without money from the state.
The crucible where that came together was a Tuesday afternoon hearing in the Legislature about the Department of Land Conservation and Development’s budget.
Cities lined up to testify Tuesday for money to be put back into the DLCD budget to implement the climate friendly rules. The DLCD had put in about $10 million. Kotek’s budget: zero. Cities were saying Tuesday: $30 million.
The new rules say cities must be denser. The new rules say cities must designate certain parts of town for more dense development and that is where they should be expanding first, rather than pushing out a city border to claim more land. The rules say cities must find ways to grow without growing all the driving in motor vehicles. There is new guidance for parking along the lines of what Bend did recently to eliminate minimum requirements for parking. And there is more.
One of the other significant changes is that cities must do much better outreach to get input on land use decisions. If you have ever gone to some of the outreach events that Bend holds on land use, some are well attended. At others, you can count more staff than public. We don’t expect that there is a lot the city can do to change that. But the rules are for cities to make a point to reach out to and get input from people who are more marginalized in communities perhaps because of income or ethnicity.
Those changes will require changes in the way cities do their planning and outreach. The computer modeling will be different. There are questions about how existing plans can be reworked to fit the new rules. Public outreach has to go to a whole new level.
Kebler wrote in testimony that she believes it will cost the city of Bend about $2.5 million for the city to do what’s required and do it right. And she didn’t say this, but Bend does not have a spare $2.5 million.
It seems like it’s necessary for the state to provide money for these rules if it wants them to be a success. But we don’t know the full list of other such priorities that legislators must choose among or how much money they believe they have in play. As much as the Legislature is a public and open process, as much as the budget will be freely available for anyone to read, at least for us, there is always a shroud over the negotiations of legislative leadership where such decisions are truly made.
