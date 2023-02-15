Budget
123RF

Gov. Tina Kotek’s budget is a statement of values and one value that was zeroed out in her budget was help for cities to implement new state rules to be more climate friendly and equitable.

We don’t think for a minute Kotek wants unfunded state mandates. We don’t think for a minute that Kotek is not sincerely committed to the environment or equity. And we also don’t think for a minute that cities are going to be able to implement the new state rules without money from the state.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.