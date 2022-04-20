The city of Bend’s dispute with the Central Oregon Peacekeepers over a records request raises questions about Oregon’s public records law that are going to come right back again.
The records dispute was about many things. Size of the request. Effort needed by the city to fulfill it. Whether the Peacekeepers should be entitled to a waiver of fees. What’s reasonable for the city to charge.
To sum up: It was about money. Who pays for public records?
We feel the right argument appears to have won. The city ended up supplying the records, it paid to provide them and will apparently pay the court costs of the lawsuit.
What’s going to come back is the challenge presented by Oregon’s public records law. Any fee charged can be a wall blocking the public from information. And under Oregon law, governments can charge reasonable fees to recoup their costs. The incentive is for government agencies to charge what they feel is reasonable, not to make public access to public records the priority.
Remember what this Bend/Peacekeepers dispute was about. Mike Satcher of Central Oregon Peacekeepers made a request for records about a clash between supporters of Black Lives Matter and those with other views at Pilot Butte on Oct. 3, 2020. The request asked for documents from the Bend Police Department and records related to organizations such as the Peacekeepers, which advocates for racial justice.
The fee given by the city was $4,777.62 for 62 hours of work. There were a lot of emails. Some needed to have things such as cellphone numbers redacted. Satcher requested a public interest fee waiver. The city didn’t dispute the documents were in the public interest. It offered to reduce the cost by 25%, so about $3,500. That fee is not a “no” to the public records request. It can be just like a “no.” Satcher appealed to Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel.
Hummel granted a 100% fee waiver and gave the city 30 days to produce the records. The city disagreed with Hummel’s ruling and sued Satcher. That may sound odd, but that is a legal option the city had if it disagreed with Hummel’s ruling. The city says the lawsuit was not about the requestor. The city told us it believed Hummel’s ruling “to provide thousands of records without cost to the requestor was and still is legally wrong.”
This week, the city and the Peacekeepers filed a motion to dismiss all the claims in that lawsuit. The city would agree to pay $18,000 in legal fees.
What did the city get?
It told us in an email: “While an attorney fee payment of $18,000 is not insignificant, it is likely much less than what it would have cost the City if the City continued to pursue the lawsuit on the merits. With a major issue in the litigation resolved, the City decided staff and attorney time were better spent on other matters.” It also told us that it feels like Hummel has since “acknowledged the City’s public records fee structure is authorized by Oregon law.”
What did the Peacekeepers get?
Peacekeepers got the records. They didn’t have to pay for them. They didn’t have to pay their legal fees, though they sure did go through much time and hassle. That should be remembered, as well.
Reading through the 189 pages of documents the city sent us about this dispute — for free and very swiftly — we were struck by one paragraph in particular. The city called the request for a fee waiver an unreasonable burden in an argument it supplied to Hummel. “To require City staff to expend at least 65 hours of time on a request where the requestor has refused to narrow or focus the scope would improperly discount the City’s judgment that doing the work without charging the fee allowed by state law and City policy would be an unreasonable burden.”
We understand what the city was arguing. But the intent of Oregon’s public records law is that the public gets access to what are agreed to be public records. What’s unreasonable is to charge fees that keep the public in the dark.
