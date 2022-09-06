Access denied
123RF

Any overhaul of public records law in Oregon may bring a fight. Proposals for changes to who pays for records and how much are walking a tricky tightrope.

Oregon has a relatively strong public records law. The costs of records, though, can also be a wall blocking Oregonians from monitoring their own government. The state’s public records advisory council is trying to come up with a proposal for legislation for 2023 to make records easier to get. It also wants the rules to be not too burdensome on government.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.