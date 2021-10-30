Once upon a time, there was a sewer line in Bend that city officials called the stubby.
It’s a sewer line, so it’s hard to get all that excited about it. But understanding the stubby tells a bit about the city’s future planning and how that is entangled with state law.
Remember a few years ago when 27th Street was torn up? That was the birth of the stubby. It’s a major sewer line that goes essentially from the Kings Forest neighborhood up 27th Street and ends right at Neff Road.
If you look at Bend’s future, if its boundaries do expand, if new environmental rules being developed by the state allow it to, it seems likely the city would grow east. And east is where the stubby — if it was not a stubby — would have gone out to the city’s sewer plant.
State rules don’t allow the city to justify a sewer expansion because of likely future needs outside of the current urban growth boundary. The city has to justify projects like this based on what’s going on in the city.
So City Engineer Ryan Oster has to in a way pretend to be blind to the city’s possible future growth when he justifies the city’s plans to the state but also keep that possible future in mind when he decides what sewer lines get built and where they go.
If he doesn’t, long-term, major investments such as big sewer lines get built wrong.
City staff downplayed the impact on the city. They told a City Council subcommittee last week they have found ways to make this incongruity between how they justify projects and future needs work. But the stubby does illustrate another way a city like Bend, whose population is growing so fast, can sit uneasily within the state’s land use laws.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Two years ago, the Bend Park & Recreation District shelved plans to build a footbridge over the Deschutes River southwest of Bend. Now a grassroots movement that supports the bridge idea is gearing up for a renewed campaign to build the bridge. If you have a detailed opinion, send it to letters@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.