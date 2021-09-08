A year ago, wildfire killed nine Oregonians. Wildfire destroyed thousands of homes. Wildfire burned more than 1 million acres.
“I don’t think any of us will forget the horror as we saw towns burned overnight. Thousands evacuated their homes, leaving behind all of their belongings,” Gov. Kate Brown said as she signed the Legislature’s wildfire bill. “We were simply not equipped to fight the fires of this new age, which are faster and more fierce and fueled by the impacts of climate change.”
The bill, Senate Bill 762, does make investments in important areas. OPB summed it up. It’s part of a $220 million plan to reduce brush, increase firefighting capacity and identify and prioritize more wildfire-vulnerable areas with more mapping. There will be new rules for how homes will be built.
But what about your home now? Are you any more ready now than you were a year ago? Do you live near the forest? Is the brush removed from near your house? Are the gutters filled with needles? Are your attic vents properly designed to prevent embers from floating in? Was your deck, siding and roof built to be wildfire -resistant?
The wildfire smoke choking the air should be a reminder that we need to build with fire in mind. We need to live with fire in mind. If it does come, it will be too late.
