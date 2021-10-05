The sweetest rejoinder to the flood of tourists that come to the Bend area is that if you live here, they get in snippets what you get full time. The mountains, the forest, the river, the restaurants and more.
And now you will be getting even more thanks to tourism and the folks at Visit Bend. Visit Bend, the tourism agency for the city, recently announced the winners of the first grants of its Bend Sustainability Fund. This is $840,000 in tourism dollars going to local projects.
Big Sky Park in Bend is getting $350,000 over two years for bike trails. Yes, there will be an opportunity to bring people to Bend with that investment for cycling events. But it’s a cool thing to have year-round.
Do you like to nordic ski? When you are just getting started, the easy trails are your friend. And up west of Bend, the Lodgepole Loops trails are great for that, except stumps in the trail have prevented it from being groomed. The Meissner Nordic Ski Club was awarded $2,975 to clear the stumps.
The High Desert Museum is a great place to take kids to kindle young brains. It was awarded $100,000 for a nature playground.
Trails. We love trails. If you have lived here a while, you may feel like you have explored them all. Well there are more coming.
The Oregon Natural Desert Association was awarded $17,000 for trails and trail improvements in the Badlands. The Badlands is austere, to be sure, but it can be austerely spectacular. The Central Oregon Trail Alliance also got $48,250 for new trails.
The Deschutes River Trail can get a lot of traffic and stretches of it close to Bend where the dogs have their days is showing a lot of wear. Trout Unlimited got $30,000 for restoration work. It also got $44,000 for similar restoration at Tumalo Falls.
Up in the Cascades, a new 11-mile hiking loop on Mount Bachelor will be built. The nonprofit Discover Your Forest was awarded $245,000 over two years for a trail that will begin and end at Mt. Bachelor’s west village. Great views.
There are caveats to all these projects. The big one: They will make the area more attractive to visitors to Bend.
But you get to enjoy them, too. And isn’t this a refreshing way to spend tourism taxes rather than just on advertising?
