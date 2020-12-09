The Oregon Legislature pulled a financial maneuver in 2017 that got the state fined $12 million by the federal government. The expectation is legislators will do it again and the state will be fined, again. This time for $2.5 million in 2022.
This isn’t a simple case of legislators not learning their lesson. It’s about excess reserves. Arguably legislators found a lifeline for the state budget so they didn’t have to make cuts.
The penalty was about Oregon’s Public Employees’ Benefit Board and how its money is used. PEBB designs health plans for over 139,000 state and university employees and their dependents. Commercial providers provide the coverage. The agency is run by a board of eight.
We don’t know if all employees with coverage under the PEBB umbrella are happy, but PEBB has been undeniably successful. The goals of great health care are about quality, cost and access. PEBB has clearly controlled costs. The cost curve for Oregon’s self-insurance market usually bends up at 7% or 8% a year. The state decided to hold PEBB’s growth to 3.4% since 2014. And every year since 2014 PEBB has done that, with the exception of 2017.
A secretary of state audit recently pointed out that PEBB has struggled with how much to keep in its reserves. That’s where the penalty paid to the federal government comes in. PEBB keeps a reserve to cover unexpected costs. Claims and other costs can be greater one month than monthly premiums. The PEBB board sets a target for reserves. But the PEBB board didn’t anticipate its reserves would keep growing. It made its calculations and then costs came in lower than expected, so more reserves.
The PEBB board could have turned those reserves back into its program to do something such as lower premiums. It could have spent them in some other allowable way. Instead, what happened is the Legislature took $120 million from PEBB’s $435 million reserves in 2017. It used the money to help balance the state budget. The Legislature is scheduled to take another $15 million in 2021. Those sweeps of funds violate what’s called the federal government’s A-87 Circular. A-87 basically defines what is an allowable use of money and what is not. This was not. And so the state has to pay a penalty.
PEBB still needs a better plan to manage its excess reserves. It has pledged to come up with one. And then maybe the Legislature can find other ways to control costs and fund the state budget, so it doesn’t have to pay millions in penalties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.