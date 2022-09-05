When it snows and Bend plows, a city truck or city contractor can come by and plow your driveway right back in. Or that sidewalk you are required to clear under city ordinance? A lot of good work to clear it can be undone when the plow goes by.
Yes, it seems too early to talk about winter when the temperature is still climbing above 90 degrees. But the city of Bend is likely to take an important step in its snow policy this week. So if you do have thoughts about Bend’s plowing policy, this point in the summer is actually the right point to talk about winter.
Understandably, people get flabbergasted and frustrated if the city plows them in. Some people also criticize the intensity of Bend’s snow attack. It’s not like the attack snow on streets gets in some towns and cities elsewhere in the United States.
Some years Bend gets dumped on. Most years there just isn’t that much snow. So the city tries to strike a balance without having a bunch of plows ready that it may never use. Usually it works. The city’s plans can get blanketed.
This week, councilors are scheduled to review and perhaps approve contracts with “Knife River Corporation and K & E Excavating, Inc. in the amount not to exceed $200,000” for the city’s snow removal.
Do the plows have to plow in driveways and plow in sidewalks? A separate vehicle can and sometimes does follow behind and try to clear driveways. That takes time. That costs money.
Could the city do a better job of clearing sidewalks on bridges or bike paths everywhere? Staff at the city do know those can be problem areas.
If you want the city to have more aggressive plowing, if you want the city to pay more to unplow the driveways or sidewalks it plows, it’s going to be a tough sell. Councilors and staff at the city have not felt in the past like it was worth the added cost.
The problem we hope does get action is to ensure people who are unable to shovel their own driveways or sidewalks get help. We don’t need people trapped in. Neighbors often just take care of it. Neighborhood associations have helped coordinate these efforts in the past. It sure would be nice if neighborhood associations gathered a list of volunteers now who vow to help out.
The Arnold Irrigation District is planning on installing an underground pipe to prevent water loss from permeable canals it now operates. Some adjacent landowners would rather see the ditch lined to keep the amenity of a flowing canal in their backyard. What do you think?
