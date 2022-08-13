Cycling Bend
A cyclist rides across the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Bond Street in Bend in December 2021.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

Bend is not a bike nirvana. Lots of beautiful places to ride all across Central Oregon. Lots of great places to ride to in town. Lots of excellent bike shops.

But in Bend just try to bike from one place to another in a peaceful way. There aren’t many great routes. Bits of them. Not well interconnected.

