Bend is not a bike nirvana. Lots of beautiful places to ride all across Central Oregon. Lots of great places to ride to in town. Lots of excellent bike shops.
But in Bend just try to bike from one place to another in a peaceful way. There aren’t many great routes. Bits of them. Not well interconnected.
Improvements have come. A personal, very selfish favorite is the much safer signalized bike/pedestrian crossing at U.S. Highway 20 and Northeast Sixth Street. That used to require a daring sprint/stop choreography. Now there is much less risk, though some car drivers surely don’t appreciate it.
They have some millions from the GO bond approved by voters for bike routes and choices to make.
There are two likely candidates for the money, according to our discussions with city staff.
We’ll call the first Route 1. That’s what it was called in the city’s transportation plan.
It’s a north-south route originally envisioned as going essentially from the new Caldera High School to Juniper Ridge. It would go along 15th Street and hit the Sixth Street neighborhood greenway and keep going north. It would likely not connect all the way to Juniper Ridge, for now.
The second we’ll call Route 12. That’s also its name in the transportation plan. It’s a Wilson Avenue route to connect east and west Bend from the Old Mill to 15th Street.
What Bend is doing is trying to refit a city built for cars and squeeze in safer routes for bikes. So don’t expect to get out of this money wide separate bike/pedestrian paths away from cars. That will come only in episodes.
Most of the money from the GO bond is going more directly to help solve car problems. But if you think about it, making safer routes for bikes should make it safer for car drivers, too.
Take a look for yourself at the various routes in the transportation system plan. Go to tinyurl.com/Bendtsp and scroll to page 106. Maybe you have another idea altogether for how the bike money should be spent. You can let Bend City Councilors know what you think by emailing them at council@bendoregon.gov.
